dsgmc election results: Shirpamani sweeps Akali Dal, dsgmc elections but Manjinder Sirsa loses

Shiromani Akali Dal Badal has scored a hat trick to win the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGPC) general election. Won a majority of 27 seats in the 46-seat election. However, the party’s star candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa lost by a few votes. In the Punjabi Bagh constituency, he has been defeated by Harvinder Singh Sarna of Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi.

The Akali Dal contested the elections in the face of Sirsa

Gurdwara election experts say that Akali Dal Badal fought the entire election in the face of Sirsa. The tag of ‘2 years unparalleled’ was also on the work done by Sirsa. A total of 46 candidates also sought votes in Sirsa’s name. But in the meantime Sirsa could not save his fort. Experts say Sirsa could not campaign in his area in an attempt to save the party. Opponents were furious. There was constant negative propaganda, and votes were being distributed in the name of caste. In addition, the division of space after demarcation has also caused a lot of damage to Sirsa.

After two defeats, Sarna stepped back this year

If Sirsa had spent time in his fort like other regions, the result would certainly have gone in Sirsa’s favor. Because the last 2 times he was beating Sarna at this place. Some experts say that Sarna and GK’s maneuvers also worked behind Sirsa’s defeat. Jago has not fielded any candidate for the Punjabi Bagh seat. Experts say Jago’s supporters also voted against Sirsa. Something similar happened on the Greater Kailash seat. Here Sarna Dal has not fielded any candidate against Manjit GK. Here too, Manjit won by a one-sided vote.

Who will be the Chairman of Gurudwara Samiti?

After the landslide victory, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal held a press conference on Wednesday evening. On this occasion, Badal thanked the Delhi Sangha, while on behalf of the members, Manjinder Singh Sirsa was declared a nominated member by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Samiti. As per Gurudwara Act, the committee has 51 seats. Elections are being held on the 46th, 2 Singh Sabha members are elected by lottery, 2 co-opted members are elected and one permanent seat belongs to the SGPC. In such a situation, the party president has declared Sirsa a member of the SGPC.

Now the question arises whether Manjinder Singh Sirsa will once again sit on the throne of the committee? However, his decision will be taken in a few days. Experts say Sirsa is a senior leader of the party and has a big role to play in scoring a hat-trick in Delhi. When the entire opposition was on one side, Sirsa stood alone in the election arena for the entire team. The result is evident in the number of seats the opposition has lost badly.