dslr mirrorless camera price and EMI under Rs 3000 Panasonic Lumix Canon FUJIFILM SONY – DSLR Camera: Slim like a phone and very easy to carry, this mirrorless DSLR Camera is also an EMI option

DSLR mirrorless camera: Everyone likes to do and do photography with DSLR Camera because the best quality pictures can be clicked from it. But the size of DSLR cameras is usually a little bigger, due to which it is not easy to carry it everywhere. But today we are going to tell you about some mirrorless cameras.

DSLR mirrorless camera: Panasonic Lumix G85M

Panasonic’s Panasonic Lumix G85M camera is a mirrorless camera. A lens of 12 – 60 mm has been given with this camera. This camera has a 16-megapixel camera, which comes with MOS sensor. This camera can record 4K UHD quality photos and videos. In addition, WiFi is also provided in it. It has a 3.2 inch TFT display. Its price on e-commerce site Flipkart is Rs 48,999. HDFC Bank is offering the option to buy in installments of Rs 2,376, which will last for 24 months.

DSLR mirrorless camera: Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless

This Canon camera is a mirrorless camera. It has a lens of 15-45 mm. It has a 24.1 megapixel CMOS sensor. It has a 3 inch display. 4K (4 thousand resolution) video can be recorded with this camera. It has the option of WiFi. It is priced at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart and also comes with an easy installment option of Rs 1,921 that HDFC Bank is offering. This installment will run for 24 months.

DSLR mirrorless camera: FUJIFILM X Series X-A7 Mirrorless

FUJIFILM is also offering a mirrorless camera, which has a lens of 15-55 mm. It has a 24.2 megapixel camera, which comes with CMOS sensor. It also has a 3.5 inch touch screen display. It has an option of WiFi, which helps in photo sharing with the phone.



DSLR mirrorless camera: SONY Alpha ILCE-6000Y/b in5 Mirrorless Camera

This mirrorless camera from Sony comes with two lenses, one of which is of 16-50 mm, while the other is of 55-210 mm. It has a 24.3 megapixel camera, which comes with CMOS sensor.



It also has WiFi available. It has a 3 inch display. Its price on Flipkart is Rs 53,990. SBI credit card users can buy it in easy installments of Rs 2,593, which will last for 24 months.





