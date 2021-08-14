DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Admit Card for Stenographer and Technical Assistant Posts released. Download with these steps – DSSSB Admit Card 2021

DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the online examination to be held on 14 August 2021 for the postcodes 6/20, 116/20 and 106/20. all candidates DSSSB Admit Card 2021 official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in can be downloaded through

Let us inform that through this process, many vacant posts of Technical Assistant and Stenographer will be recruited. The candidates will be able to download their admit card through these steps on the official website to appear in the recruitment test.

How to download DSSSB Technical Assistant and Steno Admit Card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for Online CBT Exam Dated 14.08.2021 For Postcodes 6/20, 116/20 and 106/20’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here enter your application number and date of birth and then click on submit button.

Step 5: Now your admit card will be on the screen.

Step 6: You can also download and take a printout of your admit card check.

Explain that during the examination, all the candidates will have to follow all the rules of Kovid-19 prevention like wearing mask, social distancing etc. Candidates can get information like exam time and center through admit card. Candidates must not forget to carry their identity proof along with the admit card and a photocopy of the same on the day of examination. Candidates can check the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for the latest updates related to the exam.





