DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Admit Card released for Junior Assistant Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Download with these steps

DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the admit card for the examination to be conducted for the recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. The candidates who had applied for the Junior Assistant post can visit the official website of the Board. dsssb.delhi.gov.in Through DSSSB Junior Assistant Admit Card can download.

A total of 200 objective type questions are asked in the examination conducted by the Board for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant and candidates are given 2 hours to solve the paper. Check official notification for detailed information. To appear in the recruitment exam, candidates can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download DSSSB Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for Online CBT Exam Dated on 21.08.2021 for Post Code 95/20’.

Step 3: After this a new window will open in front of you. Enter your application number and date of birth here

Step 4: After filling the required information click on the login button.

Step 5: Now you can download your admit card and take a print out.

Tier 1 written examination for recruitment to the posts of TGT Computer Science, Technical Assistant, Caretaker, TGT Special Education, Steno Hindi and other by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on 1st August, 2nd August, 7th August, 8th August and 14th August 2021 was held on. For more details candidates can check the official website.