DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Admit Card released for lab assistant posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Download with these steps

DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Lab Assistant under postcodes 18/20 and 48/20. All the candidates board official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Via DSSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2021 can download.

The written examination for the recruitment of Lab Assistant posts will be held on August 28. During the examination, all the candidates will have to follow all the rules of Kovid-19 prevention like wearing of mask, social distancing etc. Candidates can get information like exam time and center through admit card. To appear in this exam candidates can download their admit card on the official website through these steps.

How to download DSSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for Online CBT Exam Dated 28.08.2021 For Postcodes 18/20 and 48/20’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here enter your application number and date of birth and then click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you can download your admit card and take a printout also.

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) was recently conducted the recruitment exam for TGT Computer Science, Technical Assistant, Caretaker, TGT Special Education, Steno Hindi and other posts. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website of the board for the latest updates.