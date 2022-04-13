DSSSB Admit Card 2022 has been issued on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, steps for download and exam dates at

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued admission cards for various examinations. Candidates who had applied for DSSSB Recruitment can check and download their Admission Card (DSSSB Admission Card 2022) by visiting the official website of DSSSB dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The method of downloading the ticket is given below.As per the notification issued by DSSSB, the recruitment examination will be held on 16th and 23rd April 2022. The examination of Junior Secretariat Assistant will be held on 16th April and the examination of Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi and Junior Secretariat Assistant will be held on 23rd April 2022.

DSSSB Admission Card 2022: How to Download Your Admission Card

Step 1: First visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the DSSSB Admission Card 2022 link on the home page.

Step 3: Now enter the login details and click submit.

Step 4: Your ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and download it.

Click here to download DSSSB Admission Card-

Candidates pay attention …

Candidates should bring a printout copy of the admission card with them on the day of examination. The name of the examination center and the date and time of the examination are given in the e-admit card. In addition, read the necessary guidelines carefully. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSSSB for more details.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification issued

DSSSB, on the other hand, has issued recruitment notifications for a number of posts including Manager, Deputy Manager. According to the notification issued, online applications will start from April 20, 2022 and run till May 09, 2022. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB. Click here for complete information-