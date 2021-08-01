DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Answer Key released for computer based exams at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check here how to download – DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Board has released answer key for these exams, submit objection till this date

DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) Exam held on 1st August, 7th August and 8th August 2021 DSSSB Answer Key 2021 has been issued. The candidates who appeared in the examination for the recruitment to the post of TGT Computer Science, Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics/Library Science), Caretaker, TGT Special Education Teacher and Stenographer can check the official website of the Board. dsssb.delhi.gov.in You can download DSSSB Answer Key from here.

Candidates having any objection against any answer can submit objection through online mode. DSSSB Objection Link Will be available on the official website till 17th August 2021. Please note that this link was activated from August 13. Candidates can download the DSSSB Answer Key through these steps on the official website.

How to download DSSSB Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the board, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Next on the home page ‘ Objection Management Link for Computer Based Examination for Post Code 91/20, 107/20, 114/20, 44/20, 93/20, 07/20 held on 01/08/2021, Click on the link ’07/08/2021 and 08/08/2021’.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you enter your application number and date of birth and click on login button.

Step 4: DSSSB Answer Key will open in front of you.

Step 5: Enter the objection if any.

Let us inform that earlier the DSSSB Answer Key was released by the board for the posts of Technical Assistant (TESM), Technical Assistant (MLT), Physical Education Teacher, Technical Assistant (GFT) and Technical Assistant (Pharmacist). The exam was conducted on 1st August and 2nd August. For more details candidates can check the official website.





