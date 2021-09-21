DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Answer Key released for various computer based exams at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Raise objection with these steps

DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the draft answer key of computer based examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, TGT Maths, Scientific Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Senior Scientific Assistant and TGT English among other posts. the candidate who DSSSB Exam 2021 had appeared for, he is now on the official website of the board dsssb.delhi.gov.in You can download the answer key through .

The examination was conducted from 10 to 14 September 2021 at various centers for recruitment to these posts. Now the answer key has been released by the board. If the candidates who appeared in this exam have objection with any answer then they can submit their objection on the official website. DSSSB Answer Key 2021 Facility to file objection against will be available from 21st September to 25th September 2021. Candidates can submit objection through these steps on the official website.

How to submit objection against DSSSB Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the board, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the home page, click on the link ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD FROM 10TH TO 14TH SEPT 2021’.

Step 3: Now a login page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here enter your application number and date of birth and click on login button.

Step 5: Now DSSSB Answer Key 2021 will open in front of you.

Step 6: If there is any objection to any answer then submit your objection by 25th September.

Let us inform that DSSSB is one such board which conducts the recruitment examination for various posts under the departments of Delhi Government. This exam is conducted every year. Candidates can check the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for the latest updates related to the exam.

