DSSSB Answer Key 2021: DSSSB Answer Key Released, Submit Objection at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Answer Key for the Post of Technical Assistant (TESM), Technical Assistant (MLT), Physical Education Teacher, Technical Assistant (GFT) and Technical Assistant (Pharmacy) Exam Held on 01 & 02 August 2021 of has been issued. Candidates can download the DSSSB answer key from the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates having any objection against any answer can raise objection through online mode. DSSSB Objection Link will be available from 09 August to 13 August 2021.

DSSSB answer key 2021: Download answer key like this

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR POST CODES 104/20, 109/20, 87/20, 105/20, 113/20, EXAMS HELD ON 01 AND 02/08/21’ on the homepage of the website Do it.

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open where you have to enter the application number, date of birth and click on the login button.

Step 4: The DSSSB Answer Key will now appear in front of the candidate.

Step 5: After checking the answer key, if you have any objection, you can register it.

Candidates it should be noted that the answer key of TGT Computer Science and Special Education will also be released soon on the official website.





