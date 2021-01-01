DSSSB Answer Key 2021: DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections if any at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released answer key for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Hindi, Mathematics, Bengali, Sanskrit and Technical Assistant Electrical. All those candidates who appeared in the DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their answer keys through the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online exam for TGT Maths (Male) was held on 2 September 2021, while for TGT (Math) Male and TGT (Hind) Female was held on 4 September 2021. TGT Hindi Female / Bengali Female / Bengali (Male), Technical Electrical and TGT Sanskrit Male were held on 5th September 2021.

The candidates who appeared in the exam for these posts can check the answer keys by visiting the link given at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and raise objections regarding these answer keys. The facility to raise objections will be available from September 9 to September 13, 2021.

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: How to Download Answer Key

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD ON 2ND, 4TH & 5TH SEPT 2021’ given on the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Candidate Enter Your Application Number, Date of Birth and Click on Login Button.

Step 5: DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the candidate’s screen.

Step 6: Download the DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 and take a print out of the same for future reference.

