DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Final Answer Key released for PGT and other exams at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Download with these steps

DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the final answer key of the written examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and other posts. the candidate who DSSSB PGT Exam 2021 had appeared for, he is now on the official website of the board dsssb.delhi.gov.in Through DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 can download.

The online examination for recruitment to the posts of PGT, Domestic Science Teacher, Technical Assistant and Investigator was conducted by the board on 16 July, 17 July, 18 July, 22 July, 23 July, 26 July, 29 July, 30 July and 31 July. . Now the board has released the final answer key of these examinations. As per the notice, this link will be available till 1 October 2021. All the candidates appeared in these examinations can download the final answer key through these steps on the official website.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: Admit card issued for recruitment to these posts, download from these steps

How to download DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the board, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION OF VARIOUS POST CODES HELD FROM 16/07/2021 TO 31/07/2021’ on the home page.

Step 3: After that fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 4: Now you can download DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 and take a print out.

Let us inform that DSSSB is one such board which conducts the recruitment examination for various posts under the departments of Delhi Government. This exam is conducted every year. Candidates can check the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for the latest updates related to the exam.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: Result of Pre D.El.Ed exam released, download like this