DSSSB Exam Date 2021: TGT and other exam date released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

DSSSB Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) NE TREND GRADUATE TEACHER (TGT) The date of examination for recruitment to social science and other posts is available on its official website. dsssb.delhi.gov.in declared on. Earlier the board had declared the date of recruitment exam for Hindi, Sanskrit and Natural Science posts.

As per the official notice, for Maths, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit, Social Science, Natural Science, Urdu, Punjabi and English subjects DSSSB TGT Exam It will be held from September 2 to October 10. Talking about the TGT exam pattern, this paper will be divided into two sections. In the first section, questions are asked from General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Arithmetic and Numerical Ability, English and Hindi. Whereas, questions related to Teaching Methodology are asked in the second section. Objective type questions of total 200 marks are asked in this paper. In which, both the sections carry 100 marks and candidates are given 2 hours to solve it. Check official notification for detailed information.

Apart from TGT, the board has also declared the date of recruitment examination for the posts of Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Senior Scientific and Laboratory Assistant under advertisement number 05/20 and 03/20. To appear in these examinations candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website of the board. DSSSB TGT Admit Card Also likely to be released in the last week of August.

Let us inform that around 12000 vacancies have been notified by the board for Bengali, Maths, Hindi, Natural Science, Social Science, English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi. For the latest updates, candidates can check the official website of the board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.