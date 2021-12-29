dsssb Jobs: DSSSB 2022: Exam Calendar has been issued for various posts including Teacher, Staff Nurse, JE, AE, PGT, see details – Schedule of dsssb Exam 2022 has been released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check important dates
Highlights
- DSSSB 2022 Exam Calendar Released.
- This process will start from January 2022.
- There will be recruitment for many posts.
Recruitment examinations for various posts of DSSSB will start from January 2022 and will continue till May 2022. Below you can check the place-wise provisional exam date. Candidates who wish to appear for the DSSSB Recruitment Examination 2022 can visit the official website of the Board dsssb.delhi.gov.in to check the required details and examination calendar. The calendar also includes the date of notification. As per DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022, notification for the posts of JE (Civil), JE (Electrical), AE (Civil), AE (Electrical) and Legal Assistant will be published in the first week of January 2022 and the examination will be conducted. In March 2022.
DSSSB Exam 2022 Calendar: Check the schedule here
- Junior Engineer (Architecture) – 1st January to 31st March 2022
- Junior Engineer (Electrical), SO (Electrical) – January 1 to March 31, 2022
- Assistant Engineer (Architecture) – January 1 to March 31, 2022
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – January 1 to March 31, 2022
- Assistant Legal Officer, Legal Assistant – 1st January to 31st March 2022
- PGT and Lecturer – 1 February to 30 April 2022
- Staff Nurse / ANM – 1st February to 31st May 2022
- Divisional Officer 1 February to 31 May 2022
- Lab Technician Grade-II – 1st February to 31st May 2022
DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2022 will start in February 2022 and the examination will be held in April 2022. The complete DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 can be downloaded from the official website. The dates given in the calendar are temporary, that is, subject to change. Keep an eye on the official website for more updates on DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022.
Direct link to DSSSB Exam 2022 Calendar
Official website
