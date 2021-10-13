DSSSB Jobs: DSSSB Recruitment Admission Card 2021 has been issued on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, this is the link, Exam on 16th October, 17th
Highlights
- DSSSB Admission Card Issued.
- Exams for several posts will be held on October 16, 17.
- Download Admission Card from Dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
A number of recruitment examinations for various departments will be held on 16th and 17th October. Of these, the examinations for Ahlamad (Post Code – 42/20), Inspector Officer (42/20), Electrical Overseer (42/20) and Halmad (Post Code – 40/20) will be held on 16th October. The recruitment examination for the posts of Special Teacher Primary (32/21), Legal Assistant (10/20) and Special Teacher Primary (32/21) will be held on 17th October.
Learn how to download DSSSB Admission Card 2021
Step 1: First visit the official website of DSSS mentioned above.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admission Card to Schedule Online CBT Exam on 16th and 17th October 2021’.
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Here you have to enter the login details like application number and date of birth.
Step 5: Your ticket will open on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and print it out for further reference.
Direct link to download DSSSB Admission
Notice of date of examination
Official website
