DSSSB Jobs: DSSSB Recruitment Admission Card 2021 has been issued on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, this is the link, Exam on 16th October, 17th

DSSSB Recruitment Admission Card 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued DSSSB Admission Card 2021 for several recruitment examinations. Candidates appearing for the recruitment test on 16th and 17th October can download their tickets by visiting the official website of DSSSB dsssb.delhi.gov.in. To download the DSSSB Admission Card, one has to enter the application ID and date of birth.



A number of recruitment examinations for various departments will be held on 16th and 17th October. Of these, the examinations for Ahlamad (Post Code – 42/20), Inspector Officer (42/20), Electrical Overseer (42/20) and Halmad (Post Code – 40/20) will be held on 16th October. The recruitment examination for the posts of Special Teacher Primary (32/21), Legal Assistant (10/20) and Special Teacher Primary (32/21) will be held on 17th October.

Learn how to download DSSSB Admission Card 2021

Step 1: First visit the official website of DSSS mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admission Card to Schedule Online CBT Exam on 16th and 17th October 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Here you have to enter the login details like application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print it out for further reference.

