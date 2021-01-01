dsssb Jobs: DSSSB TGT Jobs: Delhi DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment Exam Answer Key Issued, Check Here – dsssb tgt Recruitment Answer Key 2021 Download Link Here, Check Details

Highlights DSSSB TGT Recruitment Exam Answer Key Issued.

The exam was held on September 2, 4 and 5.

You can download the answer key by September 14th.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment Answer of 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key of TGT Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment on 2nd, 4th and 5th September can now check and download the Answer Key (DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021) by visiting the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.



The answer key of DSSSB TGT Recruitment Exam 2021 will be available on the official website till 14th September 2021. Candidates can first download the answer key using the method given below. A direct link to download the answer key will also appear below.

TGT Exam 2021 was conducted for Technical Assistant Electrical, TGT Sanskrit Men, TGT Bengali Men, TGT Hindi Women, TGT Mathematics Men and many more. According to the official notice issued by DSSSB, candidates appearing for the examination can register objections after seeing the answer key, if they have one.

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Learn how to download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘ONDJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD ON 2ND, 4TH & 5TH SEPT 2021’.

Step 3: The login page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth here.

Step 5: When the DSSSB answer key opens, check it.

Step 6: Candidates download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the datesheet of DSSSB September exam

The online exam for TGT Maths (Men) was held on 2nd September 2021, while TGT Maths Men, TGT Hindi Women and TGT Hindi Women were held on 04th September, TGT Bengali Women and Men, TGT Sanskrit Men on 04th September. And the Technical Assistant Electrical Recruitment (DSSSB Jobs) examination was conducted.

2021 download link of DSSSB TGT Answer

