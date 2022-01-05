dsssb Jobs: Government Jobs 2022: DSSSB Announces 600 Vacancies For Junior Engineer Posts, Find Out Salary & Eligibility

Highlights DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 notification issued.

More than 600 posts for junior engineer posts.

Applications will start from January 10.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued notification for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022. Candidates who have completed engineering degree can apply for this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on the official website of DSSSB dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Online applications will start from January 10, 2022.



More than 600 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical) posts will be filled through DSSSB Recruitment 2022 campaign. Eligible candidates can apply online till 09 February 2022. This is a golden opportunity for government job candidates. Important information about recruitment and direct link of notification is given below.

DSSSB JE Vacancies 2022 Details: See vacancy details here

Junior Engineer (Architecture) – 575 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 116 posts

Total number of vacancies – 691 posts

Who can apply?

Two years work experience in any of the recognized universities or institutes. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27-35 years (post-war). Click on the notification link for more details.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I and Tier-II) for recruitment to the notified vacancies. The date of the examination will be announced on the Board’s website in due course.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs. Women / Scheduled Castes / Tribes / Ex-servicemen are exempted.

This is the pay scale.

Candidates who get the job for the post of DSSSB Junior Engineer (Architecture or Electrical) will be paid Rs. 9300-34800 with a grade pay of Rs. 4200.

DSSSB JE Civil Recruitment 2022 Notification

DSSSB JE Electrical Recruitment 2022 Notification