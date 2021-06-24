DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for 7236 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts





DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Choice Board (DSSSB) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Educated Graduate Trainer TGT, Assistant Trainer, LDC, Patwari, Head Clerk, Patwari. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by means of the net mode from 25 Could 2021. The final date of the net utility is 24 June 2021.

A complete of 7236 vacancies shall be recruited by means of this recruitment course of out of which 6358 vacancies are for TGT Educated Graduate Trainer, 554 vacancies are for Assistant Trainer Main, Assistant Trainer Nursery, 278 are for Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC, 50 are for Counselor Posts, 12 are for Head Clerk and 10 are for Patwari. Test the appliance course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Vital Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 25 Could 2021

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 24 June 2021

Software Payment Final Date: 24 June 2021

Examination Date: Notified Quickly

Admit Card Date: Notified Quickly

Examination Date: Can be intimated later

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

TGT Educated Graduate Trainer: Candidates holding a bachelors diploma in Associated Topic and having a level/diploma in Coaching Training. The candidate have to be CTET Examination Handed.

Assistant Trainer Main: Candidates holding 10+2 Intermediate qualification with Diploma in Elementary Training OR Bachelor Diploma with Diploma in Elementary Training. The candidate have to be CTET Examination Handed.

Assistant Trainer Nursery: Candidates who’ve handed 10+2 Intermediate Examination with NTT Coaching / B.Ed Examination Handed are eligible to use.

Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC: Candidates holding 10 th class qualification with English Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM are eligible to use.

class qualification with English Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM are eligible to use. Counselor: The candidate have to be certified in Bachelor/Grasp Diploma in Psychology/ Utilized Psychology.

Head Clerk: Candidates holding a Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream with Laptop Proficiency are eligible to use.

Patwari: Candidates holding a Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream in Any Acknowledged College in India.

Obtain DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

On-line Software Hyperlink – 25 Could

Official Web site

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Educated Graduate Trainer (TGT): Under 32 Years

Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC): 18-27 Years

Patwari: 21-27 Years

Different Posts: Under 30 Years

apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line from 25 Could to 24 June 2021. After submission of the net utility, the candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Software Payment