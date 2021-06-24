DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for 7236 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Choice Board (DSSSB) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Educated Graduate Trainer TGT, Assistant Trainer, LDC, Patwari, Head Clerk, Patwari. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by means of the net mode from 25 Could 2021. The final date of the net utility is 24 June 2021.
A complete of 7236 vacancies shall be recruited by means of this recruitment course of out of which 6358 vacancies are for TGT Educated Graduate Trainer, 554 vacancies are for Assistant Trainer Main, Assistant Trainer Nursery, 278 are for Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC, 50 are for Counselor Posts, 12 are for Head Clerk and 10 are for Patwari. Test the appliance course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
Vital Dates:
- Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 25 Could 2021
- Final date for submission of on-line utility: 24 June 2021
- Software Payment Final Date: 24 June 2021
- Examination Date: Notified Quickly
- Admit Card Date: Notified Quickly
- Examination Date: Can be intimated later
DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- TGT Educated Graduate Trainer: Candidates holding a bachelors diploma in Associated Topic and having a level/diploma in Coaching Training. The candidate have to be CTET Examination Handed.
- Assistant Trainer Main: Candidates holding 10+2 Intermediate qualification with Diploma in Elementary Training OR Bachelor Diploma with Diploma in Elementary Training. The candidate have to be CTET Examination Handed.
- Assistant Trainer Nursery: Candidates who’ve handed 10+2 Intermediate Examination with NTT Coaching / B.Ed Examination Handed are eligible to use.
- Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC: Candidates holding 10th class qualification with English Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM are eligible to use.
- Counselor: The candidate have to be certified in Bachelor/Grasp Diploma in Psychology/ Utilized Psychology.
- Head Clerk: Candidates holding a Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream with Laptop Proficiency are eligible to use.
- Patwari: Candidates holding a Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream in Any Acknowledged College in India.
DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict
- Educated Graduate Trainer (TGT): Under 32 Years
- Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC): 18-27 Years
- Patwari: 21-27 Years
- Different Posts: Under 30 Years
apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021
candidates can apply on-line from 25 Could to 24 June 2021. After submission of the net utility, the candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference.
DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Software Payment
- Basic/OBC – Rs. 100/-
- All Others – No Payment
