dsssb Recruitment 2022: DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: More than 150 Vacancies for Government Jobs, Assistant Engineer Posts in Delhi – dsssb AE Recruitment 2022 Notification at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Vacancy Details at

Highlights Great government job opportunity in Delhi.

Recruitment for DSSSB AE posts.

Applications will start from January 10.

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued notification for Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022. More than 150 AE (Assistant Engineer) posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online application for DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022 will start from 10th January. Before applying, you can check important recruitment information here.



According to the notification issued by DSSSB, through this recruitment drive, the posts of Civil Assistant Engineer and Electrical Engineer will be filled in various departments. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB dsssb.delhi.gov.in till 09 February 2022. The direct link to the notification is given below.

DSSSB AE Vacancies 2022 Details: Check the vacancy details here

Assistant Engineer (Architecture) – 151 posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 10 posts

Total number of vacancies – 161 posts

Who can apply?

Engineering degree in the relevant field from any recognized university or institution. In addition, up to two years of work experience is required to apply in some departments. The minimum age of the applicant should be 18 years. Post wise maximum age is 30 to 32 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will also be given concessions in the higher age limit. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I and Tier-II) for recruitment to the notified vacancies. The date of the examination will be announced on the Board’s website in due course. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs. Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen will not have to pay any application fee.

DSSSB Assistant Law Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Applications will start soon

DSSSB has also issued notification of Assistant Law Officer or Legal Officer Recruitment 2022 Post Code 805/22. A total of 26 posts will be filled in various departments. Online applications will start from January 10 and run until February 09, 2022. Candidates who have a law degree and have one year legal practice experience can apply for government jobs in Delhi. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

