DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification dsssb.gov.in, To fill a total of 168 vacancies on Government Jobs 2022

There is good news for candidates preparing for government jobs (government jobs 2022). Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts in 2022. Recruitment is underway in Delhi Archives, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Water Board and Women and Child Development (WCD) departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.gov.in.As per DSSSB Recruitment (DSSSB Recruitment 2022) Notification No. 06/22, Assistant Archivist, Manager, Shift Incharge, Protection Officer, Deputy Manager, Pump Driver, Fitter Electrical, Electric Diver, Motorman, Electric Mistry or SBO, Filter Supervisor, Bac. A total of 168 posts are vacant. Online applications will start from 20th April 2022 and will run till 09th May. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

DSSSB Vacancy Details

Assistant Archivist (Delhi Archive Grade-I) – 06 posts

Manager (Civil) Delhi Transport Corporation – 01 post,

Shift Incharge Delhi Jal Board – 08 posts

Manager (Mechanical) Delhi Transport Corporation – 24 posts

Manager (Transport) Delhi Transport Corporation – 13 posts

Protection Officer – 23 posts

Deputy Manager (Transport) Delhi Transport Corporation B-3 Posts

Pump Driver / Fitter Electricity Second Class / Electric Driver Second Class / Motorman / Electrician / SBO – 68 posts

Manager (IT) Delhi Transport Corporation – 1 post

Filter Supervisor Delhi Water Board – 18 posts

Manager (Electrical) Delhi Transport Corporation – 1 post

Bacteriologist Delhi Water Board – 2 posts

Total number of vacancies – 168 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates with ITI and post graduate degree from 10th can apply for DSSS Recruitment 2022. You can check the post wise educational qualification details in the notification. On the other hand, if we talk about the age limit, the minimum age for all the posts is 18 years, while the maximum age varies according to the post. Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of Tier-I or II and Skill Test.

Delhi DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification