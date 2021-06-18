DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021Result OUT – DSSSB Result 2021: Board has released the result, check from this link

DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021Result OUT – DSSSB Result 2021: Board has released the consequence, check from this link

DSSSB Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Companies Choice Board (DSSSB) has declared the outcomes of written examination and ability take a look at in the present day on the official web site.

DSSSB Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Companies Choice Board (DSSSB) has declared the results of written examination and ability take a look at for recruitment to the publish of Stenographer Grade 3. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination of DSSSB Stenographer can now obtain their consequence via the official web site of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the official discover, a complete of 1947 candidates have been shortlisted for the Skill Test/Shorthand Test and Typing Test for the publish of Stenographer Grade 3 below Put up Code 21/18, out of which 1294 candidates appeared for the examination. In the ability take a look at, out of 1294 candidates, solely 425 candidates have been capable of apply. The ability take a look at was held on 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 February 2021 and 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 . Which was held until tenth, twelfth, fifteenth, sixteenth and twenty fifth March 2021.

Delhi Subordinate Companies Choice Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the choice listing of candidates on the foundation of written take a look at and ability take a look at on the official web site. Candidates can check Roll Quantity Clever DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 Result via given under steps.

To check your consequence, candidates first go to the official web site of DSSSB.iedsssb.delhi.gov.in.

After that click on on the consequence link.

Click on on ‘RESULT NOTICE NO 1178: STENOGRAPHER GRADE -III POSTCODE 21/18’ in Service Division

Your consequence shall be PDF.

Management + F + Roll Quantity + Enter.

Obtain the DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 Result and reserve it for future use.