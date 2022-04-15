DTC Recruitment 2022 Government Jobs To fill a total of 357 vacancies, ITI diploma holders can apply, check the salary.

Good news for candidates looking for government jobs in Delhi (Delhi Government Jobs 2022). Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has published DTC Recruitment 2022 notification for hundreds of vacancies in Repair and Maintenance. There are vacancies for Assistant Fitter, Assistant Foreman and Assistant Electrician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Delhi Transport Corporation dtc.delhi.gov.in.As per the notification of DTC Recruitment 2022, online applications for various posts will start from 18th April 202. Candidates who meet the qualifications and qualifications mentioned below can fill online application on or before 04 May 2022. Candidates should note that no candidate’s application will be accepted offline.

Delhi Transport Corporation Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Foreman – 112 posts (General – 58 posts, SC – 16 posts, ST – 08, OBC – 30 posts)

Assistant Fitter – 175 Posts (General – 90 Posts, SC – 26 Posts, ST – 13 Posts, OBC – 46 Posts)

Assistant Electrician – 70 posts (General – 37, SC – 10, ST – 05, OBC – 18 posts)

Total number of vacancies – 357 posts

Who can apply?

ITI Diploma Certificate in the relevant trade from an accredited institution. At least 2 years experience with apprenticeship for the post of Assistant Foreman. If we talk about age limit, then the minimum age for eligible candidates should be 18 years and maximum age for Assistant Foreman should be 35 years and for other posts 25 years.

That’s the salary

Assistant Foreman – Rs. 46374 (pay band Rs. 35400 plus dearness allowance of Rs. 10974)

Assistant Fitter – Rs. 17693

Assistant Electrician – Rs. 17693

DTC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list to be prepared according to the marks obtained in the technical qualification sought for the post. There will be no written test for this candidate. Carefully read the Recruitment Notification (DTC Recruitment 2022 Notification) for more details. DSSSB has also recruited several posts in other departments including managers in DTC and Water Board. Click here to read the full story.

Delhi Transport Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification