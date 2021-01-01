Dth subscription free with Airtel Black: Airtel Black is enjoying: Getting Rs 465 free. Airtel offers Airtel Black users a free DTH subscription of Rs 465 to check details

New Delhi. Airtel, the country’s leading network provider, launched Airtel Black, an all-in-one solution for homes, earlier this year. With Airtel Black, users can combine fiber, DTH and mobile services in a single bill. This allows users to customize the plan according to their needs. This allows users to subscribe to different connections at once. If you want to get an Airtel Black plan, you need to have a primary postpaid connection.

Airtel Black is now coming up with a new plan to attract more customers to subscribe. Airtel Black users who are subscribing to the Rs 465 DTH plan for the first time will get it for free. According to Airtel’s website, 30 days of free service is available for any newly added service with the current service. If you are interested, you can visit Airtel’s website and enter your mobile number and email ID to check if you are eligible. Airtel Black enables users to manage multiple billing dates at the same time and navigate customer service IVR or contact different service providers. The company allows customers to contact customer service providers within 60 seconds of making a call and offers free service charges.



According to Airtel, it does not disrupt TV service and offers customers the pleasure of watching TV seamlessly as a DTH billing service. Airtel Black lets users customize plans for all services and then integrates them for billing. For Airtel Black service any customer can combine 2 or more Airtel services Fiber, DTH, Mobile. Airtel pays attention to the prices of these plans and it is a life time service with zero switching and installation cost.



According to Airtel’s website, there are currently 4 plans available. Customers can customize these plans according to their needs. These Airtel plans range from Rs 998 to Rs 2099. See details …

Airtel Black Rs 2099 Plan: Following are some of the benefits of Airtel Black Rs 2099 plan. Speaking of fiber and landline benefits, this plan offers unlimited data at speeds of up to 200 Mbps. Speaking of voice calling, this plan has unlimited voice calling. Speaking of postpaid benefits, there are 3 connections available in this plan. Speaking of postpaid benefits, this plan has a total of 260GB of data available. This plan offers voice calling, unlimited local and STD calling. It has one regular SIM and 2 free add-on SIMs. (Postpaid connections can be new or existing customers.) Speaking of DTH, the Rs 424 TV channels are available in this plan with Extreme Box. (Only Rs 424 channels can be added to this plan.) Speaking of other benefits, one year subscription of Amazon Prime and Airtel Extreme app is available in this plan.

Airtel Black Rs 1598 Plan: Following are some of the benefits of the Airtel Black Rs 1598 plan. Speaking of fiber and landline benefits, this plan offers unlimited data at speeds of up to 200 Mbps. Speaking of voice calling, this plan has unlimited voice calling. Speaking of postpaid benefits, there are 2 connections available in this plan. Speaking of postpaid benefits, this plan has a total of 105GB of data available. This plan offers voice calling, unlimited local and STD calling. It has a regular SIM and 1 free add-on SIM. (Postpaid connections can be new or existing customers.) Speaking of other benefits, the plan offers a 1-year subscription to Amazon Mazon Prime and Airtel Extreme Apple.

Airtel Black Rs 1349 Plan: Following are some of the benefits of the Airtel Black Rs 1349 plan. Speaking of postpaid benefits, there are 3 connections available in this plan. Speaking of postpaid benefits, this plan has a total of 210GB of data available. This plan offers voice calling, unlimited local and STD calling. It has one regular SIM and two free add-on SIMs. (Postpaid connections can be new or existing customers.) Speaking of DTH, the plan has TV channels available for Rs 350 with Extreme Box. (Only Rs 350 channels can be added to this plan.) Speaking of other benefits, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Airtel Extreme app is available in this plan.

Airtel Black 998 Plan: Following are some of the benefits of Airtel Black 998 plan. Speaking of postpaid benefits, there are 3 connections available in this plan. Speaking of postpaid benefits, this plan has a total of 105GB of data available. This plan offers voice calling, unlimited local and STD calling. It has one regular SIM and two free add-on SIMs. (Postpaid connections can be new or existing customers.) Speaking of DTH, the plan has TV channels available for Rs 350 with Extreme Box. (Only Rs 350 channels can be added to this plan.) Speaking of other benefits, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Airtel Extreme app is available in this plan.