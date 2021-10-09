du 2nd cut off 2021: DU 2nd cut off 2021: DU 2nd cut-off Today, top colleges may close admissions, see schedule- list of du 2nd cut-off 2021 will be on du.ac.in, uod.ac .in . , Check details

Second list of DU 2021 truncated: Delhi University will announce the second cut-off for admission to postgraduate (UG) courses today, October 9, 2021. Registered students can check the second list (DU 2nd cut off 2021 list) by visiting the official website of DU on du.ac.in and uod.ac.in.



DU II cut-off admission schedule

According to the admission schedule announced by the university, the second cut-off admission (DU admission 2021) will start at 11 a.m. on October 11 and will continue until October 13 (11:59 p.m.). Fee deposit and document verification will be done during this seat confirmation. Depending on the available seats, the various colleges will either close the admission process or announce a revised cut-off list for admission to the remaining seats.

Admission options until 14 October

Colleges will allow admission under the second cut-off list until October 14 (5 pm), but students will have to pay a late fee until October 15 (5 pm). The university will announce a second list for the science, commerce and arts disciplines. Before announcing the DU list, the accredited colleges will also announce their second cut-off.

How to change college or curriculum?

Students who want to change their course or college after getting admission on the basis of the first list can get admission on the basis of the second list or change their choice on the basis of the second list. For this they will have to pay a fee of one thousand rupees to the university for new admission.

Admission to DU’s top colleges may be closed

If media reports are to be believed, DU’s top colleges could block admissions to many of their courses. Of these, admissions for science programs and BA programs in Hindu colleges are likely to be closed. Admission is available for B.Com Honors and BA Economics Honors seats. Apart from Hindus, admissions to top courses in Hansraj, Ramjas and JMC are also expected to close. The second cutoff list for Psychology (Hons) in LSR is not expected to be announced.

DU1 cut-off 2021: 60,904 students submitted admission applications

A total of 60,904 students have submitted applications under the first cut-off list announced by the university on October 1. For the 10 courses in the first list, 8 colleges had kept their cut off 100%. The last chance to submit an admission process to this list was until 11.59pm on Friday night. So far, 36,130 students have paid their fees, according to official figures.