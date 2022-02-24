Education

DU Admission 2022 begins for Skill Development Certificate courses, check details

DU Admission 2022 begins for Skill Development Certificate courses, check details
DU Admission 2022 begins for Skill Development Certificate courses, check details

DU Admission 2022 begins for Skill Development Certificate courses, check details

Admission of Skill Development Certificate Courses has started in Delhi University. Last week, Delhi University decided to take regular and open education classes offline on the much-discussed topic ‘Offline Studies’. Classes began on 17 February 2022 at DU’s college campus and on 28 February 2022 at the School of Open Learning (SOL).

Who can access
SOL principal Uma Shankar Pandey said many students could not get admission in the short-term certificate courses offered by Delhi University’s Open Learning Campus last year. With offline classes, all students can now apply for more than 24 DU certificate courses, which may also pass the other 12th. See the full list of courses and fees here

Demonstration classes will also be conducted in private institutions
All courses for practical study are supported by private institutions, including Bird Academy, RK Films and Media Academy, Medical Transcription Forum, RK Academy of Art and Design, RKCSM and Edinburgh Telford College (Scotland).

You can take admission in these courses
DU online and offline courses in Mass Communication, Film Directing and Screenplay, Video Editing, Acting, Fashion Modeling, Interior Design, Fine Arts, Digital Arts, Graphic Designing, Animation, Motion Graphics, Fashion Design, and Certificate Development. Merchandising, digital marketing, web designing, airfare and ticketing, travel and tourism, airport management, computerized reservation system, stenography and IT skills, e-accounting, office automation, financial markets, personality development, data science and machine learning, ethical hacking And Cyber ​​Security, Photography, Event Management, Radio Jockey, TV Journalism, Medical Transcripts.

Application form will be available on col.du.ac.in.
Information and application form is available on the website col.du.ac.in. For information, you can visit the Campus of Open Learning (COL) near Keshavpuram Metro, Delhi or you can also search the helpline number 011-27181469, + 91-9255587177, + 91-9312237583 via WhatsApp. The application deadline is March 25, 2022. The entire application process is offline and can also be done by post.

