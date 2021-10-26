Du Admission: DU Admission 2021: Delhi University’s Special Cut-Off Admission Begins, Check List and Schedule – Du Special Cut-Off 2021 Admission starts today at du.ac.in, Check Schedule

Highlights Delhi University’s special cut-off list admission process has started.

The entrance fee will be paid on October 29.

Learn how to check out special cut-off lists.

DU Special Cut-Off 2021 Admission, DU Admission 2021:Delhi University (DU) has started the admission process on the basis of Special Cut-Off List 2021 from 26th October 2021. Students can apply online for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses by visiting the official website of DU, du.ac.in. The application approval process will start from October 28.



The official notification states, ‘The specific cut-off is the final announced cut-off of the respective program and college. The announcement of a specific cut-off is subject to the availability of program and college vacancies. Below is a direct link to the cut-off list by stream.

A special cut-off list has been announced for these students

In fact, the University of Delhi had on Monday, October 25, released the list of DU Special Cut-Off 2021 for all three streams of Arts, Commerce, Science and BA for UG admission. Based on the three cut-offs announced earlier, students who could not get admission. They can get admission in DU College on the basis of special cut off.

DU Special Cut-Off List Admission Schedule, check here

Eligible students can apply online for college admission on the basis of special cut off from 26 October 10 AM to 27 October 11.59 PM. On October 28, colleges will approve applications for admission under the special cut-off. After that, students can deposit the entrance fee till October 29.

How to check DU Special Cut-Off 2021: Here’s how

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University du.ac.in or the website of the college.

Step 2: On the home page of the DU website, click on Access to the latest section 2021.

Step 3: Click on the DU Special Cut-Off 2021 link here.

Step 4: A PDF will open on the screen, download it.

Special cut-off list for arts and commerce

Science stream special cut-off list

BA Program Special Cut Off List