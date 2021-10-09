Du Admission: DU Admission 2021: Students disappointed by second cut-off! Still 100% cut off, admission to many colleges closed – du 2nd cut off 2021 issued, top du college admission closed, at check list

Highlights The second cut-off for DU Admission 2021 has been issued.

Many colleges closed admissions.

DDU 2nd cut off only reduced from 100%

DU 2nd Cut Off 2021 released, DU entry 2021: Many colleges of Delhi University have issued second cut-off, after which students may be disappointed! Many top DU colleges have closed admissions in the second cut off (DU 2nd cut off 2021) or have kept admissions open in only a few courses. Students can check the second cut off list on the official websites of DU at du.ac.in and uod.ac.in or by visiting the official website of the college. Here is another cut-off list and admission schedule of some colleges-



Hindi College 2nd Cut Off 2021: Admission closed for 7 out of 9 courses

Hindi College has announced the second cut off list. For the second time, the college has closed admissions to 7 out of 9 arts and commerce programs. Due to a slight decrease in the previous cut-off, Economics – 99.25% and B.Com (Hons) – 99% with open cut-off.

Ramjas College Second Cut Off List 2021: 100% cut off is still intact

Ramjas College 2021 2nd Cut Off has been released on the official website, Ramjas College.edu. The second cut-off for B.Com courses is closed, while the cut-off for BA Program Category C and BA (Hons) History is still 100%. Click here to see the full cutoff list. On the other hand, the third cut-off list will be released on October 16, with the online access window available between October 18 and 21. The last date to deposit the entrance fee is October 23.

DU Cut Off List 2021 2nd: Here is the stream war cutoff

Delhi University has announced the second cut-off list for the stream, which is as follows-

BA program flow

Science flow

Streams of art and commerce

JMC 2nd Cutoff 2021: List of only three courses announced, all others closed

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has announced the second cut-off list for 2021 for admission. The JMC 2nd Cut Off 2021 has been issued for only 3 courses while admission to all other courses is closed.

1. BA (Hons) Hindi: 68%

2. B.Voc. Retail Management and IT: 84%

3. Be Walk Healthcare Management: 82%

Aurobindo College admission closed for these students

Aurobindo College has closed access to English courses in political science and general classes. English for scheduled grade (SC) students and political science admissions for EWS students are closed.

DDU 2nd Cut Off List 2021: Cut Off 100% Reduced

The second cut off list of Deen Dayal Upadhyay College (DDU) 2021 has been announced. The second cutoff for BSc (Hons) Computer Science in the college was slightly reduced from 100 per cent to 98.5 per cent.

BSc (Hons) Computer Science: 98.5%

B.Com (Hons): 98.25%

3. Chemistry (Hons.): 97%

4. BA English (Hons): 97%

5. Physics: 97%

Admissions to many classes are closed at the College of Vocational Studies

The College of Vocational Studies has closed access to many classes for B.Com (Hons) degrees in Economics, History and Computer Science. Hindi (Hons) is also closed for general seats only. Admissions are open in English (Hons) with a cut off of 96.5%.

SSCBS also announced the second list of cut off 2021

The cut-off percentage for BSc (Hons) Computer Science in Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) has gone up from 100 per cent to 98.5 per cent.

DU II cut-off admission schedule

According to the admission schedule announced by the university, the second cut-off admission (DU admission 2021) will start at 11 a.m. on October 11 and will continue until October 13 (11:59 p.m.). Fee deposit and document verification will be done during this seat confirmation. Depending on the available seats, the various colleges will either close the admission process or announce a revised cut-off list for admission to the remaining seats.