du admission: DU: This session will pass without getting admission in art college! – du admission 2021, college of art did not take admission in du

DU: This session will pass without getting admission in art college!

Admissions for the academic session 2021-22 have not yet taken place in the Arts College of Delhi University. Whether that will happen or not, the question remains unanswered. The only college for students studying fine arts is stuck between the Delhi government and DU. On March 2 this year, the Delhi government decided in its cabinet that the Arts College would now be shifted from DU to Delhi Government’s Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) as a school.

A committee set up by the DU to investigate the matter overturned the college’s decision to cancel the affiliation. The committee said it was “surprising” that the Delhi government had taken the decision in the cabinet without sending its proposal to the DU. The committee said the proposal was sent by the government on November 15, eight months later. The DU committee has recommended to the DU that the college should not be attached and should start admission as soon as possible by writing a letter to the Delhi government.



The 6-member committee of the Executive Council (EC) of DU reported that the decision of the Delhi government is arbitrary, the college cannot be attached without any reason. Monica Arora, an elected EC member of the committee, said the cabinet decision also stated that the college would merge with the AUD after de-recognition from the DU and wrote a letter to the DU to comment on it. But the government never sent the proposal to DU. The college receives 100% funding from the Delhi government, but has not yet received admission in this session. When DU has not de-filtered it, how can it be AUD! Nowhere in DU’s law and ordinance is it written that the college can withdraw from it in this way.

New Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh has also set up a sub-committee on the issue, which has held two meetings. Member Monica Arora said, “For the first time since our request, on November 15, the Delhi government has proposed to merge the college into AUD. The reply will be sent by DU soon. This committee is against merging the college into AUD, as it has no reason to move from a central university to a state university.

‘Students are at a disadvantage’

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) President Dr. A. Of. Bhagi says that till date, the students have suffered a lot due to non-admission in the art college due to the government. The college admits students from all over the country and the existence of this fine arts college is only due to its affiliation with DU. The Delhi government may open a separate fine arts department in AUD. We will make it clear at the December 10 meeting of the Academic Council and at the rest of the forum. We will also protest against the non-receipt of grants to 12 colleges and the government’s ban on appointments. Teachers will not get salaries, colleges will not get teachers, so students will be harmed everywhere.