du admission related panel recommended undergraduate admission should be carried through entrance test

Around 39.18% of the Kerala Board students who applied for admission in Delhi University got admission. On the other hand, this figure stood at 27.75% for Rajasthan Board, 18.39% for Haryana Board, 16.63% for ICSE and 16.47% for CBSE.

Delhi University is now considering to give admission through entrance test instead of giving admission on the basis of merit. The committee constituted regarding possible changes in the process of admission has recommended this. The major reason behind this is the large number of students of some boards giving high marks getting admission in the university.

Recognizing the unequal opportunities that students of different boards are getting during the admission process in Delhi University, a panel constituted to examine admission related issues said that Common Entrance Test (CET) should be conducted for admission in the university. This exam can be conducted through internal arrangement of the university or any external agency.

There was also considerable disparity among these five boards. There was also a big difference in the average percentage of students who got admission. The average percentage for Kerala Board students was 98.43%. Whereas for Rajasthan and Haryana board it was 94.68% and 92.69%. The average percentage for CBSE is 91.3% and for ICSE is 92.33%. In view of these disparities, the committee formed on the issues related to admission said that Delhi University being a central university, it is its responsibility to give fair and equal opportunities to the students of all the boards during admission.

The recommendation was made by a nine-member committee headed by Dean DS Rawat. The committee was constituted in October and asked to suggest alternative strategies for undergraduate admissions. The committee has recommended that an admission test be conducted after the list of eligible candidates for admission to all colleges and departments is released. Along with this, the committee also said that this will give a equitable opportunity to all.