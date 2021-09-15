Du Best Colleges: DU Best Colleges: These are the top 20 colleges of Delhi University, check the list before admission – List of Delhi University Top Colleges, Best du College

Highlights DU’s first cut-off list will be announced soon

See the list of best colleges of Delhi University

The ranking is given by the Government of India

List of best colleges of Delhi University: Delhi University (DU) will soon announce its first cut-off list for UG admissions. Registration for DU Admission 2021 expires on 31 August. St. Stephen’s College has announced the first cut-off for BA Economics. According to the report, cut-offs for other colleges and subjects will be issued by October 01.



If you have also registered, be sure to check the list of best colleges of Delhi University before admission. It will also help you choose your college for admission. In this article, you are given a list of the top 20 colleges of DU. The list is based on the NIRF Ranking 2021 issued by the Government of India.

Top DU Colleges 2021: Here are the top 20 DU colleges

1. Miranda House – NIRF Rank 1 (according to the national ranking of the college)

2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women – Rank 2

3. St. Stephen’s College – Rank 8

4. Hindu College – Rank 9

5. Shri Ram College of Commerce – Rank 10

6. Sri Venkateswara College – Rank 11

7. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma Mahavidyalaya – Rank 12

8. Deen Dayal Upadhyay College – Rank 13

9. Hansraj College – Rank 14

Gargi College – Rank 16

11. Kirori Mal College – Rank 17

12. Acharya Narendra Dev College – Rank 20

13. Lady Irwin College – Rank 24

14. Daulatram College – Rank 26

15. Dayal Singh College – Rank 29

16. Kamala Nehru College – Rank 33

17. Maitreyi College – Rank 35

18. Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women – Rank 38

19. Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – Rank 39

20. Jesus and Mary College – Rank 41

