DU CUCET: DU entrance exam approved in Delhi University, cut off race will end from next year! – Du recognized cucet as Delhi University entrance exam from next year

Highlights Recognition of CET of Delhi University.

The DU entrance exam will start from 2022.

AC then EC allowed.

The cut-off race is coming to an end from the next academic session at Delhi University. The Executive Council of DU has approved the entrance examination of Delhi University. From the academic session 2022-23, students will be able to take admission in DU in the course of their choice through entrance test. A single Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be conducted for admission to various courses.



The DU entrance exam is approved by the executive council, which makes decisions at the highest level in the DU. However, before that there should be an entrance exam for admission in DU or it is advisable to get students only on the basis of cut off. The decision was made after the cut-off for many courses in the 2021 academic session was 100 per cent.

At the same time, despite getting 90 to 100 percent marks, the number of students admitted to DU Soul was very high. According to a statistic, the number of students who get 90% to 100% marks this year is more than 3000, the number of such students is highest in BA. More than 600 students who scored more than 95% marks in Class XII have been admitted in SOL, which includes about 300 B.Com Honors students.

Prior to the executive council, DU’s academic council approved the entrance exam on December 10. During the high cut-off announced by the DU, a nine-member panel had recommended for the entrance exam. The committee was chaired by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. Some AC members had also objected, saying that holding a common entrance test would give a boost to the coaching institute.

Apart from this, the proposal to start BTech course in DU was also approved in the AC meeting. But 18 of the 26 elected AC members opposed the introduction of BTech courses, saying the courses should not be started on credit. To ensure fairness, the panel had recommended that a CET be conducted for the admission of candidates.