du: DU Reopening: College will resume from 22nd November, FY UG, PG academic calendar issued, when is the exam? – du reopening news, ug, pg Educational calendar issued, check imp dates

Highlights Delhi University has released UG, PG Academic Calendar.

Colleges are reopening from November-December 2021.

Find out when the first year semester exams will be held.

DU reopening: Delhi University (DU) has released the academic calendar of first year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2021-2022 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Classes for UG courses in the first session will start from November 22 and classes for PG courses in the first session will start from December 1. Students can check the instructions by visiting the official website of DU at du.ac.in.



Classes for the first year semester of UG courses will start from April 7 and classes for PG courses will start from April 16. For first semester UG students, the exam will be held between 21st March to 4th April and semester break will start soon after the end of the exam.

The exam will be held from 5th August to 22nd August for the students of the same semester in UG class. The PG first semester exams will be held from March 30 to April 12. PG First Year Sum Semester Examination will be held from 12th to 25th August. The next academic session of the first semester students of the same semester will start from 26th August.

In fact, several groups called for the resumption of DU’s offline classes. Regarding the reopening of the campus, a senior Delhi University official said on Tuesday, “Unless DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity, it cannot be reopened,” PTI reported.

He further said, ‘How can we reopen unless DDMA gives 100 per cent seating capacity. 60% of the students in the university are from outside Delhi. We can’t ask them to come here, stay in hostels and take online classes. 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed.

