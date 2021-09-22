DU entrance exam from 26 September to 1 October

Delhi University (DU) Entrance Exam will be held on 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th and 1st October, 2021. The entrance exam will be conducted in three shifts. Under this, it will be held from eight in the morning to ten in the morning, from outside in the afternoon to two in the afternoon and from five in the evening to seven in the evening. Admit cards for this exam will be made available soon on the official website.

In such a situation, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) for information related to admit card for the entrance examination to be conducted for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil and PhD courses. Candidates should keep in mind that they have to bring the admit card along with them on the day of examination. At the same time, candidates have to bring along with the admit card the self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA website. Apart from this, the students will have to bring a simple transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph which will be pasted on the attendance sheet. Apart from this, personal disinfectant, a transparent bottle of water, an identity card will have to be carried.

Civil Services Preliminary Exam Admit Card Released

Important information for the candidates who are preparing for the Civil Services Examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the year 2021. The e-admit cards of the candidates have been issued to participate in the joint conduct of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination 2021 conducted by UPSC. The examination is to be conducted by the commission on 10 October 2021. Candidates who have applied for UPSC Civil Services or Forest Service Examination can download their admit card from UPSC’s application portal to appear in the examination.

Candidates have to click on the link of e-Admit Card after visiting the Commission’s portal to download their e-Admit Card for Civil Services Preliminary Examination. Then the candidates will be able to download their admit card through the UPSC CSE Admit Card 2021 download link to be activated on the new page. After downloading the admit card candidates must read all their details given here carefully and if any error occurs then it should be reported to the commission as soon as possible. For this, the help-line number and email id has been issued by the commission. The commission has issued several instructions for the candidates along with the admission, which will be mandatory for all to follow. As per the instructions, candidates have to carry a photo ID proof along with them while going for the exam.

AICTE approves IGNOU’s MBA courses

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved MBA courses of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) can take admission till 30 September. These include Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, and Operations Management and Service Management courses. For admission to MBA course, candidates having graduation degree with at least 50% marks can apply without any entrance exam.

The curriculum has been designed by renowned academicians and industry experts. Students must note that they must complete 28 courses and 116 credits in four semesters. University This program is organized for the students from all over the country. The minimum duration of this program is two years and the maximum duration is four years. IGNOU has also extended the validity of registration for those students whose registration expired in June 2021. Now these students can complete assignments, projects, dissertations, internships and fieldwork journals.