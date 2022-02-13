Education

Du Exam 2022: DU OBE Exam 2022: OBE in March-April and Delhi University Semester Exam in May in Physical Mode

Du Exam 2022: DU OBE Exam 2022: OBE in March-April and Delhi University Semester Exam in May in Physical Mode
Du Exam 2022: DU OBE Exam 2022: OBE in March-April and Delhi University Semester Exam in May in Physical Mode

Du Exam 2022: DU OBE Exam 2022: OBE in March-April and Delhi University Semester Exam in May in Physical Mode

DU OBE Exam 2022: Delhi University has decided to conduct semester exams in March-April and May 2022 sessions. Against the backdrop of Corona virus (COVID 19) epidemic, Delhi University (DU) will conduct OBE (Open Book Exam) mode and DU semester exams offline or physically in May in March or April 2022. DU, Semester I, III, and V or odd semester exams will be conducted in OBE mode. Semester II, IV, and VI or even semester exams will be taken physically.

Offline exams in OBE in March-April and in May

According to the official instructions, the decision to conduct the examination was taken on the basis of the recommendations of the working group for the examination. All examinations conducted in March and April 2022 will be conducted by Open-Book Examination (OBE) method and examinations conducted in May will be conducted by physical method. See DU instructions here

Option to take online exam in hometown

Exam Dean DS Rawat says that students who are out of Delhi and cannot reach Delhi before the start of the exam will be allowed to sit for the online exam in their respective villages. A detailed notification of its guidelines will be released soon on DU’s official website.

The UGC has issued instructions for online or offline or combined examinations

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and colleges across the country to resume examinations and classes in offline or online mixed mode. But during the period of this corona virus (COVID 19) the rules should be strictly followed.

The DU campus will reopen on February 17

Meanwhile, many universities and colleges across the country have already resumed offline classes. Delhi University has decided to reopen its campus for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from February 17. Delhi University has decided to reopen its campus for postgraduate and postgraduate courses from 17th February 2022.


