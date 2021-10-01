du First Cut Off 2021: DU Cutoff List Released Today: Cutoff Reaches 100% in 8 Colleges of Delhi University, First List of 66 Colleges Released

Delhi University’s first cutoff has reached 100%, not one, but 8 colleges have set perfect marks for admission in some of their courses. Where Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has asked for 100% best four subject scores for both its undergraduate courses – B.Com Honors and BA Economics Honors.

Ramjas College, on the other hand, has set a cutoff of 100% for the three courses BA, Political Science Honors and Physics Honors. All colleges have a 100% cutoff for general grades. For the general, an increase of 0.5% to 7% has been observed. There is also a jump from 0.5% to 4% for other categories. Students can apply for admission until October 4-6.

Delhi University on Friday evening announced the first cut-off list of 66 colleges for undergraduate courses. The cutoff for humanities as well as science and commerce has reached 100%. The cutoff has increased compared to last year. Thanks to thousands of students who scored 95% marks in Class XII, this time the cutoff for many courses has reached 100%, which means that students must have perfect marks in the subject to get admission in the first list. The best four points.

Perfect marks in both SRCC, 3 courses in Ramjas

This time in SRCC, admission will be available in both B.Com Honors and Economics Honors courses with 100% score. The college has increased by 0.5% for B.Com Honors for both General and OBC categories, while it has increased by 1% for Eco Honors. The cutoff for SC / ST category has also increased from 0.75% to 2.75%.

Ramjas College will get admission in the first list of three courses at 100% cutoff. The college has jumped 1% in Political Science Honors, 2% in Physics Honors and 6% in BA program (English / Hindi / History / Political Science / Economics / Mathematics any two).

Hindu College has set a cutoff of 100% (up to .5%) for political science honors. Jesus & Mary College has set a 100% cutoff for psychology honors for students whose best subjects out of four subjects do not include psychology. At the same time, the cut-off for those who include psychology is 99%.

DU First Cut-Off List for Arts and Commerce Department

Computer science also 100%, up to 7%

This time three colleges have kept the cutoff for BSc Computer Science at 100%. Hansraj College (up to 2.75%), Deen Dayal Upadhyay College (up to 4%) and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (up to 7%). Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has secured B.Com at 3.5%. Access to the first list will be made at 100% cutoff.

DU’s first cutoff list for science

Lady Shri Ram College, on the other hand, which had 100% cutoff in three courses last year, did not keep 100% cutoff for any of its courses this time. He has reduced Economics honors by 0.5% and Political Science and Psychology honors by 0.25%.