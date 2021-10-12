du Latest News: DU Admission 2021: 29000 applications received on first day, cancellation of seats in this top college, do you know when the third cut off? – du 2nd cut-off access 2021 29000 application day 1, here you need now

DU 2nd Cut Off Entry 2021:Delhi University has started the second cut off (DU 2nd Cut Off Admission 2021) from Monday, October 11. On the first day, more than 29000 students have taken admission in undergraduate (UG) courses in DU colleges. Out of the total 29,086 students admitted, 2593 applications have been approved while 2100 students have deposited fees for the admission process.



The university (DU) had on October 9 issued a second cut-off for admission to UG courses, on the basis of which students can get admission till October 15. DU will then announce the third cut-off list. A set of instructions given by the candidates to complete the UG admission process was issued by Delhi University.

The round of cancellation of admission also started

Students are also applying for seat cancellation after the DU 2nd cut off. The drop in the second cut-off has given students the opportunity to choose the college and course of their choice. Students who want to change their college or course based on the second cut-off can apply by October 13th.

Admission to these colleges canceled

In Hindu College, 2 seats for English honors, 4 seats for philosophy honors and 3 seats for political science honors have been canceled. In Ramjas College, 100 admissions have been sanctioned and 40 admissions have been canceled. After 221 admissions in Sri Aurobindo College, 70 admissions were canceled. For applications, 433 applications were received in Aryabhata and 131 in Rajdhani College. However, both of these colleges have also seen higher cancellations as students with higher cut-offs were applying under the second cut-off list as per the first cut-off list. 64 admissions in Maharaja Agrasen College have been canceled.

DU Admission 2021: The next schedule is here

Delhi University will issue the third cut off (DU 3rd cut off 2021) on October 16. The online admission process will run from October 18 to 21. The admission approval process will be till October 22 and the last date for submission of fees will be October 23.

Learn how to access online

Step 1: Check the DU II cut-off list by student course wise.

Step 2: Choose DU College and Course.

Step 3: Register online by visiting the official website.

Step 4: Fill in the required details and submit.