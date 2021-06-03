DU Likely to Start Registration for Admission to UG Courses By THIS Date





New Delhi: The Delhi College (DU) will begin the registration for its undergraduate admissions by July 15, Chairman (Admissions) Rajeev Gupta mentioned Thursday. In accordance to a Indian Specific report, the dates have been labored out with the idea that different college boards would have declared their outcomes by then.

The candidates should observe that this was only a tentative schedule. "We're tentatively pondering of beginning the registration course of by July 15. We hope by that point, most different college boards, aside from CBSE, would have determined how to consider college students and declared their outcomes," the Indian Specific report mentioned quoting Rajeev Gupta.

"We're nonetheless ready for tips from the Schooling Ministry about CUCET (Central Universities Frequent Entrance Check). As soon as we get that readability, we'll proceed," Gupta added.

It will be important to observe that the DU authorities had solely mentioned registration – that too solely for undergraduate programs. No resolution had been taken about the remainder of the admission schedule.

After the Central authorities determined to cancel the Class XII CBSE board examinations, DU had mentioned it could comply with the “advantage” standards devised by the board for its undergraduate admissions.

He had additionally mentioned whereas DU was dedicated to implementing CUCET, it appeared unlikely this yr. “We’re dedicated to CUCET as and when it occurs. The issue there, too, is that national-level exams have to happen. No person now can reply how the scenario will probably be in numerous cities and whether or not this examination could be held. Within the bigger of curiosity college students, that is the absolute best choice (to go by CBSE method),” he had instructed The Indian Specific.