du pg admissions 2021: DU PG admissions 2021: Delhi University announces merit list for PG admissions, check as follows – du pg admissions 2021 first quality list announced for some courses

du pg admissions 2021: DU PG admissions 2021: Delhi University announces merit list for PG admissions

Highlights First quality list for PG admission announced.

Admission to the first merit list will start from November 18.

The last date to apply for admission is November 21.

Delhi University has released the first merit list (DU PG Admission 2021 Merit List) for admission to many postgraduate courses. So far, DU PG Merit List has been published for more than 20 courses including MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy. Quality list has been announced on the admission portal of Delhi University admission.uod.ac.in. Selected students can apply for admission to the first merit list from November 18. The last date to apply is November 21.



Each department and college under the jurisdiction of the university will verify and approve the admission. The last date for candidates to pay the entrance fee is November 23. Those who do not get the equivalent of cut-off points can look forward to the upcoming list. The second list will be announced on November 26 and the third list on December 3. The university will start new batch classes from December 1.

Check and download DU PG Admission Quality List from this direct link



Students can check and download the quality list by clicking on the direct link below.

DU PG Admission 2021 First Quality List 2021 Direct Link

Check and download the DU PG Merit List with these steps



Step 1: Students first go to the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the PG Admission List link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now click on the link in the quality list given in front of the subject for which you applied.

Step 4: The merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

These documents will be required for DU PG admission



– Certificate of X.

– Marksheet of class XII

– Four passport size photos

– Degree Certificate of Eligibility Test

Reservation certificate, if any

– Proof of identity recognized by the government