du pg admissions 2021: DU PG admissions 2021: Delhi University announces merit list for PG admissions, check as follows – du pg admissions 2021 first quality list announced for some courses
Highlights
- First quality list for PG admission announced.
- Admission to the first merit list will start from November 18.
- The last date to apply for admission is November 21.
Each department and college under the jurisdiction of the university will verify and approve the admission. The last date for candidates to pay the entrance fee is November 23. Those who do not get the equivalent of cut-off points can look forward to the upcoming list. The second list will be announced on November 26 and the third list on December 3. The university will start new batch classes from December 1.
Check and download DU PG Admission Quality List from this direct link
Students can check and download the quality list by clicking on the direct link below.
DU PG Admission 2021 First Quality List 2021 Direct Link
Check and download the DU PG Merit List with these steps
Step 1: Students first go to the official website admission.uod.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the PG Admission List link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now click on the link in the quality list given in front of the subject for which you applied.
Step 4: The merit list will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.
UGC NET Exam Tips: If you want to succeed in the exam for the first time, keep these things in mind during the exam.
These documents will be required for DU PG admission
– Certificate of X.
– Marksheet of class XII
– Four passport size photos
– Degree Certificate of Eligibility Test
Reservation certificate, if any
– Proof of identity recognized by the government
#admissions #admissions #Delhi #University #announces #merit #list #admissions #check #admissions #quality #list #announced #courses
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.