DU Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Assistant Professor in Rajdhani College, apply before this date – Registration of du recruitment 2022 will be applicable before this date.

Rajdhani College, Delhi University has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates who want to apply for these posts (DU Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of Rajdhani College rajdhanicollege.ac.in.

The recruitment will be for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments of the college. According to the notification, the last date to apply online is May 21, 2022. 90 posts will be filled through recruitment of Assistant Professors. Details related to this recruitment are given below.



Vacancy details

1- Chemistry – 9 terms

2- Commerce – 14 posts

3- Computer Science – 2 posts

4- Economics – 5 verses

5- English – 5 verses

6- Hindi – 2 verses

7- History – 7 verses

8- Mathematics – 10 terms

9- Physics – 18 terms

10– Political Science – 7 posts

11– Sanskrit – 4 verses

12– Environmental Science – 3 posts

13- Electronics – 4 posts

Educational Qualification

Candidate should have obtained MA degree in the relevant subject from 55% marks from any Indian University or equivalent degree from any foreign university. In addition, the candidate should have passed the NET taken by UGC.

Application fee

Candidates in general category, OBC and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.500 / -. Apart from this, women candidates, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes etc. will not have to pay any application fee.

Application

Eligible and aspiring candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor visit rajdhanicollege.ac.in.