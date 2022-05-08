DU Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Assistant Professor in Rajdhani College, apply before this date – Registration of du recruitment 2022 will be applicable before this date.
Vacancy details
1- Chemistry – 9 terms
2- Commerce – 14 posts
3- Computer Science – 2 posts
4- Economics – 5 verses
5- English – 5 verses
6- Hindi – 2 verses
7- History – 7 verses
8- Mathematics – 10 terms
9- Physics – 18 terms
10– Political Science – 7 posts
11– Sanskrit – 4 verses
12– Environmental Science – 3 posts
13- Electronics – 4 posts
Educational Qualification
Candidate should have obtained MA degree in the relevant subject from 55% marks from any Indian University or equivalent degree from any foreign university. In addition, the candidate should have passed the NET taken by UGC.
Application fee
Candidates in general category, OBC and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.500 / -. Apart from this, women candidates, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes etc. will not have to pay any application fee.
Application
Eligible and aspiring candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor visit rajdhanicollege.ac.in.
