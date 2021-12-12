Du Seoul News: DU SOL Admission 2021: Out of 92000 students, 3226 got 90% -100% marks, find out the full details – Du Soul Admission 2021, 3226 students got 90 to 100 percent marks Admission in Seoul, check details

Highlights DU SOL Admission 2021-22 released.

More than 92000 students have been admitted.

248 students with 99.2% marks.

DU SOL entry 2021-22: More than 92,000 students are enrolled in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL). This time again the admission process in SOL started late, so the chances of the date being extended are very low. Online classes for undergraduate courses will start from 23rd December in the new academic session 2021-22. This time SOL has got the students who get good marks in the board exams. BA has the highest number of 3226 students, with 90% to 100% marks. 634 students who scored more than 95% marks in 12th class have got admission in SOL, with the highest number of 248 students for B.Com Honors.



SOL offers five undergraduate courses – BA, BCom, BA Honors Political Science, BCom Honors and BA Honors English courses. Students can apply online (sol.du.ac.in) till December 15. As usual, there is also a semester system for these students and only a DU degree is available. SOL students study in semester mode like regular students, so on good performance in the first year, there is an opportunity to shift to regular college in the second year also.

More than 92000 students are studying freely

DU SOL Principal Uma Shankar Pandey says, “We are getting good response from the students. As many as 92,736 students were admitted till Friday evening. Of these, 53.73% are boys and 46.27% are girls. This time we have got a lot of students with good percentage. There are 3226 students with 90-100% so far. We have more than 90% students with more than 60% marks.

248 students with 99.2% marks

In 12th class, 248 students with 99.2% marks got admission in B.Com Honors and 218 students with 99% marks got admission in B.Com. At the same time 58 students with 98.4% marks have been admitted in Political Science Honors. Of the 25 students who got admission in English Honors and 85 students who got admission in BA, the 12th grade score is 98.2%.

Admission to SOL has started from 22nd October

Prof. This time, Pandey says, we have given the students a period of about a month and a half. Our enrollment is around 1 lakh 70 thousand, we hope that many of these students will get admission by 15th December after paying the fee. We have removed the option of admission with late fees since last year in view of the problems faced by the students during Kovid’s tenure.

As of Friday evening, SOL had admitted 53886 students for BA, 16007 for B.Com, 11603 for B.Com, 11603 for Political Science, 7897 for B.Com Honors and 3343 for English. The number of students admitted for five courses last year was 99,100, which was 1.41 lakh in 2019-20. SOL is a great option for students who cannot get admission in regular college due to high cutoff of DU or who want to study with competitive preparation or job. Every year many such students get admission in SOL, who are preparing for CA or CS or any other exam including civil exam. Students are given study materials. There are also some help classes throughout the year.