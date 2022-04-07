DU students’ agitation, demand for final year exams online – Delhi University students protest against offline exams, demand for online OBE exams

Delhi University (DU) students have demanded to take the final year exams online. The students staged a protest on Monday demanding online exams. The university administration has announced to conduct the sixth session examination offline. The university is conducting offline exams after two years and the exams are expected to be held in May and June.Around 1000 students belonging to various organizations staged a protest outside the Arts Faculty on the DU campus on Monday. The students claimed that they were detained by the police for protesting on campus.

Police also said that the students were disturbing the traffic and harassing the passengers. Some students have been taken to the police station where they will be released soon, a senior police official said.

Students arguing for the Open Book Examination (OBE) say that if 60% -70% of their courses are completed online, they should not be forced to take the exam offline.

AISA Delhi University tweeted and wrote, “Many students gathered in the arts faculty have been arrested by the Delhi Police! Gather in large numbers in the arts faculty!

Let us know that Delhi University will conduct physical examinations in about two years which is likely to be held in May and June.