du ug First Year Classes: Delhi University: Classes of the new batch of students of UG courses are starting from today, here are the details – delhi University du ug First year classes will start from today Check the details

Delhi University UG Class: Delhi University (DU) will start classes for a new batch of graduate (UG) students from today, November 22. According to the DU academic calendar 2021-22, the first semester exams for UG students will be held from March 21, 2022 to April 4, 2022. Students will be given leave from March 11 to March 20, 2022 to prepare for the exam. Classes for the second session will start from April 7 and examinations will be held from August 5 to August 22 next year. The next academic session for UG students will start from 26th August 2022.



Colleges and departments will conduct orientation programs for freshers. Orientation programs and classes will be conducted online. Orientation Day will be celebrated on 22nd November at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College for Women, Gargi College and Ramanujan College.

Examinations for PG students will start from this date

For postgraduate (PG) students, first semester classes will start from 1st December, while for PG students first semester exams will be held from 30th March and 12th April next year. Classes for the second session will begin on April 16, with examinations scheduled for August 21 to August 25 next year.

Recently issued anti-ragging guidelines

Delhi University recently issued anti-ragging guidelines. The anti-ragging guidelines state that heads of organizations can identify a disciplined resource person (DRP) in each college, hostel, hall, department, and their contact details should be shared with the Proctor’s office.

By issuing guidelines against ragging, the DU instructed to keep a sealed complaint box in front of the headmaster’s office and to form vigilance teams in colleges.