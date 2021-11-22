du ug First Year Classes: Delhi University: Classes of the new batch of students of UG courses are starting from today, here are the details – delhi University du ug First year classes will start from today Check the details
Highlights
- Classes of the new batch of UG are starting from today.
- The orientation program will be online.
- Classes will also be conducted online.
Colleges and departments will conduct orientation programs for freshers. Orientation programs and classes will be conducted online. Orientation Day will be celebrated on 22nd November at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College for Women, Gargi College and Ramanujan College.
Examinations for PG students will start from this date
For postgraduate (PG) students, first semester classes will start from 1st December, while for PG students first semester exams will be held from 30th March and 12th April next year. Classes for the second session will begin on April 16, with examinations scheduled for August 21 to August 25 next year.
Recently issued anti-ragging guidelines
Delhi University recently issued anti-ragging guidelines. The anti-ragging guidelines state that heads of organizations can identify a disciplined resource person (DRP) in each college, hostel, hall, department, and their contact details should be shared with the Proctor’s office.
ISC 12th exam: 12th exams are starting from today, keep these things in mind
By issuing guidelines against ragging, the DU instructed to keep a sealed complaint box in front of the headmaster’s office and to form vigilance teams in colleges.
#Year #Classes #Delhi #University #Classes #batch #students #courses #starting #today #details #delhi #University #year #classes #start #today #Check #details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.