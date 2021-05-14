Dua Lipa celebrates younger sister Rina’s 20th birthday with slew of throwback snaps

Dua Lipa led the birthday tributes to her younger sister Rina on Instagram on Friday.

The singer, 25, uploaded a plethora of images to mark the special day as she wished Rina a Pleased Birthday.

Among the many images was an lovable childhood snap of the pair hugging, whereas one other confirmed them beaming for the digicam with their mom Anesa.

Dua additionally posted a bikini-clad picture of the mannequin and one other of them grabbing a espresso within the streets of New York.

She wrote: ‘NATIONAL @RINALIPA DAY. 20 years of probably the most sass and we thanks for it!!!

‘Pleased Birthday child love i’m so fortunate that on this life we’ve one another it doesn’t matter what. I like you.’

Younger sister: Rina is following in her sister’s footsteps and has starred in a number of modelling campaigns and even launched a group with Nasty Gal

Rina is following in her sister’s footsteps and has starred in a number of modelling campaigns and even launched a group with Nasty Gal.

The birthday put up comes after Dua made waves on the 2021 BRIT Awards on Tuesday as she ran by way of a medley of some of her largest hits on the ceremony, held at London’s O2.

The songstress wore an attention grabbing ensemble that included a Union Jack-print wrap skirt which hearkened again to Geri Horner’s headline-making patriotic minidress, which she wore as she carried out on the identical awards present some 24 years in the past, again in 1997.

The awards ceremony actually belonged to Dua because the night noticed her scoop the accolade for Feminine Solo Artist and the Mastercard British Album of the Yr Award for her lockdown hit Future Nostalgia.

Viewing figures for the BRIT Awards plummeted for the fourth 12 months in a row, with 2.9 million tuning in – 860,000 lower than final 12 months.

The present was lastly broadcast following three months of delays, and had an viewers share of 18%, down from 20.5% in 2020.