Dua Lipa condemns group that accused her of being anti-Semitic for her support of Palestinians

Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organisation that paid for a beefy-web web page advert in The Contemporary York Instances that referred to as her antisemitic for her toughen of Palestinians, saying it feeble her identify “shamelessly” to “attain their monstrous marketing campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.”

Within the rambling advert which seemed in Saturday’s newspaper within the first allotment, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the top of the World Values Group, named Lipa, and the units Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who enjoyment of “accused Israel of ethnic detoxing” and “vilified the Jewish State.”

Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the unsuitable and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Group twisted what she stands for. “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all types of racism,” she wrote.

Tensions elevated within the Mideast since 10 May probably probably, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired lengthy-vary rockets in route of Jerusalem. The barrage received proper right here after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

A pause-fire was as quickly as declared Friday. The 11-day struggle left bigger than 250 listless — the large majority Palestinians — and introduced smartly-liked devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Many celebrities enjoyment of taken to social media to put up expert-Palestinian messages, together with the singer Zayn, Roger Waters, The Weeknd and Imprint Ruffalo. Lipa is relationship Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s brother.