Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift bag top honours
The distinguished Brit Awards have been held not too long ago at London’s O2 Enviornment, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. The host of this one of many greatest music nights was Jack Whitehall with huge stars like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and others marking their presence. Speaking in regards to the ceremony, Taylor Swift turned the primary feminine artist to bag the World Icon award, however, Dua Lipa received the album of the 12 months for Future Nostalgia.
This is the whole winners checklist:
Feminine Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Two BRIT Awards and an unimaginable efficiency, what an evening for @DUALIPA! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/owbSGVRtpv
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Combine
The 1975
Younger T & Bugsey
Now that’s what you name a breakthrough, one other huge congrats to @arloparks ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/3ex2UeOTkN
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Younger T & Bugsey
Right here is @Harry_Styles accepting his award, which sure we will probably be watching on repeat for the subsequent week #BRITs pic.twitter.com/8FoKI37Fnv
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
Single of the Yr
220 Child with Gracey – Do not Want Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Bodily
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Completely different
Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Coronary heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets and techniques
S1mba feat DTG – Rover
Younger T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Do not Rush
Album of the Yr
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Massive Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
“No, we love you” @taylorswift13 #BRITs ❤️? pic.twitter.com/3FVXrCsf8f
— MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) May 11, 2021
Worldwide Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Infantile Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
Worldwide Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff WINNER
World Icon
Taylor Swift
Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa garnered praises and applauds for his or her performances within the ceremony.
