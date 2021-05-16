Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift bag top honours





The distinguished Brit Awards have been held not too long ago at London’s O2 Enviornment, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. The host of this one of many greatest music nights was Jack Whitehall with huge stars like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and others marking their presence. Speaking in regards to the ceremony, Taylor Swift turned the primary feminine artist to bag the World Icon award, however, Dua Lipa received the album of the 12 months for Future Nostalgia.

This is the whole winners checklist:

Feminine Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Two BRIT Awards and an unimaginable efficiency, what an evening for @DUALIPA! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/owbSGVRtpv — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Combine

The 1975

Younger T & Bugsey

Now that’s what you name a breakthrough, one other huge congrats to @arloparks ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/3ex2UeOTkN — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Younger T & Bugsey

Right here is @Harry_Styles accepting his award, which sure we will probably be watching on repeat for the subsequent week #BRITs pic.twitter.com/8FoKI37Fnv — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Single of the Yr

220 Child with Gracey – Do not Want Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Bodily

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Completely different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Coronary heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets and techniques

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Younger T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Do not Rush

Album of the Yr

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Massive Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Worldwide Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Infantile Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Worldwide Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff WINNER

World Icon

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa garnered praises and applauds for his or her performances within the ceremony.

