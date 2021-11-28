dual presence

The traditional laws of physics which were able to explain every external and internal movement of the world till now were insufficient to explain quantum. After years of observing the behavior of electrons and other atoms, Neil Bohr, Werner Schrödinger and Heisenberg were surprised by these atoms being present in two places at the same time while passing through a tunnel. Between the presence of the two, the strings of dialogue got connected faster than the speed of the light. Even these scientists must have been confused whether to accept it as true or dismiss it as a brainwash. Because if this is true then all the laws of science will fall down here.

Till now it was understood that any atom would either move like a wave or move like a particle step by step. But now when there is scope for both types of behaviour, the whole fabric is being woven anew. Vedanta has been calling the mind ‘vritti’ or wave, and it is that ‘vritti’ that is responsible for the widely visible world.

When quantum science for an atom says that it cannot exist in one place but can exist anywhere in its region at any time, then our understanding will refuse to accept how anything can exist anywhere at the same time. can stay. It will be like a delusion until the proof in this direction and our practice of science does not try it. Our Siddha Sadhus have tried it after mastering the philosophy of Yoga including Kriya Yoga, but what has it added to the betterment of the world? Even before we got this answer, we obstructed its disclosure by calling it a charismatic force, which science never does. The new world of knowledge and curiosity is against this barrier.

