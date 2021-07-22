Entertainment

Dubai based Entrepreneur Yatin Kukreja join hands with Metro Talkies for the production of Filhaal 2 song | Dubai’s Yatin Kukreja ties up with Metro Talkies for ‘Filhaal 2’

19 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Dubai based Entrepreneur Yatin Kukreja join hands with Metro Talkies for the production of Filhaal 2 song | Dubai’s Yatin Kukreja ties up with Metro Talkies for ‘Filhaal 2’
Written by admin
Dubai based Entrepreneur Yatin Kukreja join hands with Metro Talkies for the production of Filhaal 2 song | Dubai’s Yatin Kukreja ties up with Metro Talkies for ‘Filhaal 2’

Dubai based Entrepreneur Yatin Kukreja join hands with Metro Talkies for the production of Filhaal 2 song | Dubai’s Yatin Kukreja ties up with Metro Talkies for ‘Filhaal 2’

Yatin Kukreja

For the song ‘Filhaal-2’ by Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, Yatin Kukreja has joined hands with Metro Talkies under his newly launched production.

Yatin Kukreja from Dubai & #039;Filhaal 2' Shake hands for Metro Talkies

photo credit: Instagram

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Dubai #based #Entrepreneur #Yatin #Kukreja #join #hands #Metro #Talkies #production #Filhaal #song #Dubais #Yatin #Kukreja #ties #Metro #Talkies #Filhaal

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment