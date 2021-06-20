Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Coming From India Know New Guidelines – Dubai relaxes travel restrictions for those coming from India, know the new guidelines before booking tickets

Dubai has eased restrictions for travelers coming from India after the number of coronavirus cases decreased. There are also some conditions for the passengers traveling to Dubai.

New Delhi. Dubai has eased restrictions for travelers coming from India after the number of coronavirus cases decreased. There are also some conditions for the passengers traveling to Dubai. According to a report, for this he needs to have two doses of the Corona vaccine approved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Dubai government on Saturday eased travel restrictions for its residents coming from India, South Africa and Nigeria. The United Arab Emirates had banned incoming passenger flights from India from the end of April following the arrival of the second wave.

With valid visa, RT-PCR reports negative

The decision has been taken under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Supreme Committee on Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai. An update to Dubai’s travel protocol has been announced for travelers arriving from South Africa, Nigeria and India from 23 June. Travelers coming to Dubai from India will only need a valid visa. However, immigrant travelers from South Africa and Nigeria are also allowed to travel subject to vaccination and PCR test conditions. The report said that a negative report will also be required in the RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before the journey.

These four vaccines have been recognized

Restrictions were put in place for Indian travelers after the delta variant of the corona virus was exposed. Travelers coming to Dubai from India will be required to carry both a valid residential visa and a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine. According to the new protocol, passengers following these rules will be allowed to travel to Dubai. Currently, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNtech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are approved by the UAE government.

PCR test will have to be done after reaching Dubai

Indian passengers will have to undergo rapid PCR test 4 hours before their flight to Dubai. On reaching Dubai, PCR test will have to be done there too. Apart from this, after reaching Dubai, passengers from India will have to undergo quarantine till their RT-PCR test result is out. Its time is of 24 hours. The committee has announced the new rules to be effective from June 23.