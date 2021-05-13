Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S launched in India, prices range from Rs 20-23 lakh- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S launched in India, prices range from Rs 20-23 lakh- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Workers

The brand-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been launched in India, and is priced from Rs 20 lakh. Revealed in 2019 and initially set to reach on our shores in 2020, the Streetfighter V4 is lastly right here in two variants – the usual V4 mannequin, which prices Rs 20 lakh, and the V4 S, which is priced at Rs 23 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom); a Rs 3 lakh premium over the bottom bike on account of its high-end options. To place it plainly, the Streetfighter V4 is basically a friendlier, de-faired model of the Ducati Panigale V4 superbike, with a number of adjustments to change its persona.

With the fairing gone, the Streetfighter has a face styled to resemble that of The Joker, DC Comics’ widely-loved supervillain. It additionally options purposeful twin winglets that add downforce of as a lot as 28 kg at excessive speeds, to maintain the entrance wheel planted even beneath laborious acceleration.

And laborious acceleration certain is the Streetfighter V4’s forte, because it’s packing a 1,104cc V4 engine that places out a colossal 208 hp and 123 Nm of torque. Whereas it has been given a barely totally different tune to make it friendlier at metropolis speeds, given it weighs simply 201 kg moist (199 kg in V4 S kind), it’ll nonetheless take off just like the proverbial scalded cat whenever you whack the throttle open.

The Streetfighter V4 carries over the Panigale V4’s gas tank in addition to its 5.0-inch TFT devices show, however has a flatter, higher-set handlebar to offer a extra snug driving place in an city setting. What the Streetfighter additionally carries over is the Panigale’s in depth electronics suite – replete with the six-axis IMU – and likewise has the identical Brembo Stylema brakes. Offering stopping energy up entrance are twin 330 mm disc brakes, and on the again, there’s a 240mm disc with a twin-pot calliper. As normal, the Streetfighter additionally will get cornering ABS.

The V4 S prices greater than the usual V4 as a result of it will get goodies equivalent to semi-active suspension and steering damper by Ohlins and solid alumnium wheels by Marchesini. Whereas the usual V4 will solely be obtainable in crimson, the V4 S may also be had in ‘Darkish Stealth’, for an added Rs 20,000.

Bookings for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 are actually open throughout all Ducati retailers in India, and deliveries are slated to start proper after the region-wise lockdowns are lifted.