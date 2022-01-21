Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson takes on cancel culture in new book





Phil Robertson, the patriarch of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” actuality tv present, is taking on so-called cancel culture in a new book — and says he speaks from expertise.

“The cancel culture is alive and nicely,” Mr. Robertson instructed The Gadget Clock Occasions. “However those that put their religion in Jesus are ‘uncanceled’ as a result of he’ll care for any mistake you ever make.”

In December 2013, A&E “indefinitely suspended” the backwoods millionaire after a GQ interview quoted him paraphrasing St. Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians to say that “male prostitutes” and “gay offenders” wouldn’t “inherit the dominion of God.”

Throughout a phone interview final week from his dwelling in rural Louisiana, Mr. Robertson mentioned the GQ reporter who visited him in his front room didn’t understand that asking “if gay habits is a sin” would make him much more well-liked with many fellow Christians.

“Since they tried to cancel me, we have now transformed 1000’s as a result of I took a stand on what was proper,” mentioned Mr. Robertson, 75. “He requested me a couple of specific sin; I simply gave him a Bible verse off the highest of my head and let him chew on it.”

Though Mr. Robertson believes the GQ reporter wished to make him “sound like a hater of homosexuals,” he mentioned he realized a lesson from the expertise that he wished to share in his new book.

The new hardcover book “Uncanceled: Discovering That means and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Disgrace, and Condemnation” (Thomas Nelson, $26.99), delivers his message — about combating the cancel culture by religion in Jesus Christ — with a beneficiant sprinkling of Bible quotations.

Mr. Robertson, who has constructed an estimated internet price of $15 million from his duck-call enterprise in West Monroe, mentioned household discussions impressed him to write down the book for fellow Christians who worry shedding their livelihoods in the event that they voice unpopular opinions in at the moment’s polarized political local weather.

“All we’re doing is attempting to achieve out to our neighbors and love them,” Mr. Robertson mentioned. “I’m attempting to get folks to be merciful to one another in the present atmosphere in these United States of America.”

He mentioned the book took him two years to write down, ranging from a fundamental want to forgive the journal reporter whom he mentioned tried to cancel him.

“It strengthens my religion after they persecute me,” Mr. Robertson mentioned. “The Bible is actual plain: All have sinned and fallen wanting the glory of God.”

The veteran duck hunter, who skilled a conversion to Jesus at age 28, identifies himself as a “member of the dominion” and worships in personal home church buildings each Sunday.

“In my youthful days I’d get drunk, I’d get excessive, I’d get laid, not essentially in that order,” he mentioned. “I simply can’t stress sufficient that the message of the book is to like God, love your neighbor, and stay beneath these two issues. It’s not rocket science.”

Since “Duck Dynasty” ended on A&E in 2017, Mr. Robertson has been featured in “Duck Commander,” a actuality collection on the Outdoor Channel.

However the so-called “cancel culture” has made him extra involved with non secular issues in latest years, he mentioned.

He mentioned the nation’s rising homicide, suicide and crime charges impressed him to supply the book as a non secular response to those that attempt to silence others for having totally different beliefs.

“I’d simply say be type to them, love them it doesn’t matter what they do after they assault you and hold on shifting,” Mr. Robertson mentioned. “How can they damage me if my sins have been eliminated?”