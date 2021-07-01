DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser 5.89.0 APK for Android – Download



DuckDuckGo search and stories is a web browser. It comes with great privacy controls. You can sync your browsing history across all of your devices. Tap Fire Button, Burn Data, clear all your tabs and browsing data with one tap. That’s an extremely powerful privacy feature.

Download DuckDuckGo and start browsing:

DuckDuckGo Search and Stories assures you that your data and search history will be eliminated once you finish each session. No one else will be able to view or use that information. Escape online tracking automatically blocks hidden third-party trackers. Just write the thing you’re looking for, wait a few seconds, and go through the results. It also allows you to perform searches within a webpage by using a few simple commands that are explained in the app itself. Try another app as well as Firefox.

It includes a sort of start page. That displays interesting news each day. You can also choose to deactivate this option. Enforce Encryption force sites to use an encrypted (HTTPS) connection. Protecting your data from prying eyes, like from unwanted snoopers and Internet service providers. One of the interesting features surrounding the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser is that it represents a bit more than a simple VPN service.

DuckDuckGo Search and Stories is a different alternative for browsing on your Android device. It will not require much memory to operate properly. Provides easy access to the most frequently visited websites. Access secure your browser with Touch ID or Face ID. It is designed for any users who want more privacy. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more DuckDuckGo then you visit the developer’s website for more information.